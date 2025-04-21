Israir gets green light for Tel Aviv - New York flights

Israeli airline Israir (TASE: ISRG) has received temporary approval from the US Department of Transport to operate flights between Israel and the US - a major step that will allow the carrier to increase competition on the high-demand Tel Aviv - New York route. The approval, granted for a period of two years, is the first step on the way to a permanent license to operate the route. The company is now preparing to meet the additional requirements of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Final operating approval is expected to be received by June 2025, according to the schedule presented by the Israeli airline.

As part of the preparation for the opening of the route, Israir will arrange to operate Airbus A330 aircraft on a dry lease, with the company's own flight and maintenance crews. Preparations are expected to be lengthy. The company said, "It is estimated that the flights will operate starting from Passover 2026, and possibly before, depending on the availability of the aircraft on a long-term dry lease." Israir has not yet specified the number of weekly flights planned.

Israir has operated flights to the US in the past, a move that was discontinued years ago due to lack of economic viability. However, the absence of US airlines from Israel during the war has resulted in demand exceeding supply on routes to the US, and after about six months, El Al was the only airline operating direct flights. Arkia Airlines also launched three weekly flights on this route last February. Arkia has confirmed that due to the success and high demand, the line will continue to operate until at least March 2026.

It is also currently possible to fly directly to New York with United, which resumed flights to Tel Aviv in March with 14 weekly flights, Delta, which resumed flights at the beginning of this month operates seven weekly flights, while El Al operates 52 weekly flights to destinations in the US. American Airlines, which has previously operated 10 weekly flights to the US (seven to New York and three to Miami) and is not expected to return to Israel in the foreseeable future.

