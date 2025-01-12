Isrotel to open five new hotels in 2025

Israeli hotel chain Isrotel (TASE: ISRO) plans a major expansion during 2025 by opening five new hotels at an investment of NIS 1 billion. Following the addition of the new hotels the chain will have 28 hotels around the country. In addition, over the next five years, Isrotel will open seven more hotels in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Eilat and the Kinneret.

Next month Isrotel will open the 145-room Gymnasia Hotel on Tel Aviv's Montefiore Street. In March, the 147-room Ayelet Hotel on Kibbutz Ayelet Hashachar in the Upper Galilee will open and in May, Daroma Hotel in Mitzpeh Ramon will open with a 128-room hotel in the comprehensively renovated Pundak Ramon. In July the 44-suite Kayma will open by the Dead Sea, and in November the 122-room Dizengoff 99 Hotel will open in Tel Aviv.

In addition to opening new hotels, the chain is renovating and enhancing existing hotels. The King Solomon in Eilat, which was the chain's first hotel, is expected to reopen in April after extensive renovations. The Mitzpe HaYamim and Gomeh Hotels, which were recently used to accommodate evacuees, will also return to operation after a facelift.

At the same time, the Aluma chain, Isrotel's sister company, continues to expand in Europe. Over the past year, two new hotels have been opened in Athens, and a third hotel - the 218-room Adia - will soon open in the Greek capital, in the city's historic center.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.