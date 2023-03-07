El Al launching four new routes this month

As the global aviation industry continues its post-Covid recovery, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) is launching four new routes this month as part of its expansion strategy.

Last week El Al began twice-weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Tokyo's Narita airport. The route had been due to commence in March 2020 but was postponed after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Next week El Al will begin twice-weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Porto in Portugal and three weekly flights from Tel Aviv to the Irish capital Dublin.

Finally on March 30, El Al will inaugurate a three-weekly flight service between Israel and Istanbul. El Al regularly flew to Istanbul until 2007 but halted the service following political strains between Jerusalem and Ankara. The resumption of services marks a recent warming of relations between Israel and Turkey.

Last year El Al returned to profit after combined losses of nearly $1 billion in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic. The carrier received a further boost last month when Oman announced that Israeli airlines could fly over its airspace, thus greatly shortening routes between Israel and southern and eastern Asian destinations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.