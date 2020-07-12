Jerusalem light rail depot approved for Malha

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan to build a light rail depot in Malha. The location of the planned depot is currently a parking lot for buses near Teddy Stadium and the Payis basketball arena.

The two-floor depot will have room for 102 light rail cars as well as maintenance facilities. The plan includes tracks, which will link the depot to the nearby Green Line, which is currently under construction. The 19.6 kilometer Green Line will link Gilo via Pat Junction with the two campuses of the Hebrew University at Givat Ram and Mount Scopus. The line is due for completion in 2024.

The 13.9 kilometer Red Line from Pisgat Zeev to Mount Herzl has been operative since 2011 with extensions being built to Hadassah Ein Kerem in the west and Neve Yaakov in the north. The planned 23 kilometer Blue Line from Ramot to Talipot and Gilo, will also pass through Malha.

