AG slams gov't for seeking to be above the law

Israel's cabinet has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who did not attend the meeting and said that the government is seeking to be above the law. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also absent and the cabinet meeting was led by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin.

Levin opened the meeting by saying, "I look on the absence of the Attorney General from the meeting as a very serious matter. This is further proof of the depth of the contempt she harbors for the cabinet and its members, and that she has no responses to the allegations made against her."

Levin announced that he plans "Approaching the public professional committee headed by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, in order to hold consultations on the matter of ending the term of office of the Attorney General, and on receiving its conclusions, bring a proposal on this matter to the cabinet."

Levin said, "The harsh words spoken by all ministers at the meeting and the full support of cabinet ministers for the no confidence motion in the Attorney general, are a precedent-setting event that indicates the depth of the rift between the Attorney General and the cabinet has caused in her relations with the government. It is clear from the ministers' words and their vote that there is no way in which effective cooperation can exist between the Attorney general and the government, and there is no way to restore the relationship of trust that no longer exists."

There was a huge demonstration today in Jerusalem's government precinct against the actions being taken by the government against Baharav-Miara.

Baharav-Miara sent a letter this morning to the cabinet ministers attacking the reasons for their decision to oust her. She wrote, "According to the proposed move, an Attorney General who adheres to the limits of the law will be considered someone who does not cooperate with the government, and can be dismissed. In fact, the proposed resolution seeks to make the government the interpreter of the law, which sets the law and its limits for itself."

She added: "The proposal does not seek to promote trust, but loyalty to the political echelon. Not governance, but governmental power without limits, as part of a broader move to weaken the judiciary and deter all professional officials. The government seeks to be above the law and act without checks and balances, even during the most sensitive periods - a state of emergency, protests against the government, and an election period."

Leader of the opposition MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said that Netanyahu wants to fire his prosecutor.

