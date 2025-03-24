Paphos ban for Israeli airlines continues to May

Since January Israeli airlines have not been granted clearance by Israeli security authorities to land at Paphos airport in Cyprus. Passengers who have bought tickets to the Cypriot resort in recent months have been surprised to discover that their flights were switched to Larnaca, from where they were transported by bus on a two hour journey to Paphos, paid for by the airline.

Indications are that this situation will continue through until at least the beginning of May, because Air Haifa, which announced last month it would be inaugurating a new route to Paphos on April 3, has now postponed the launch of the route until May 1, "Due to operational restrictions that are not in our control," the airline wrote. "Passengers who have purchased tickets for flights from Haifa to Paphos or from Paphos to Haifa between April 3 and April 30, 2025, will be transferred to alternative flights that will be operated on similar dates between Haifa and Larnaca. Air Haifa will allow a full refund for any passenger choosing to cancel their booking."

Taking into account Air Haifa's postponement, it is astonishing that other Israeli airlines continue to market tickets to Paphos during April. El Al has fares starting from $140 each way in April, while Arkia has fares from $136 and Israir from $110. There is no indication on the website that flights are likely to be rerouted to Larnaca instead of Paphos, although in some instances the possible change is mentioned in very small print.

It should be mentioned that foreign airlines are not subject to these security restrictions and are continuing to fly to and from Paphos.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2025.

