JFrog stock jumps to new record after Q3 results

The share price of Israeli software company JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) jumped 35.3% on Wall Street on Friday to a new record high of $101, giving a market cap of $12.5 billion, after publishing its third quarter financial results. The previous high had been in August but since then the share price had fallen 28.3% before last Friday’s rise.

JFrog, which is managed by cofounder and CEO Shlomo Ben Haim, provides solutions in the field of software development. The company beat analyst forecasts for the third quarter, with 31% revenue growth to $179 million, of which about $102 million was in the cloud segment, representing 60% growth. GAAP operating loss narrowed from $21.6 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025 to $1.8 million. Bolstered by tax-related gains during the quarter, JFrog posted a GAAP net profit of $6.6 million, a turnaround from the loss recorded in the corresponding quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding various accounting items, the company reported $41.2 million net profit, up 50% from the corresponding quarter of 2025. Earniongs per share was $0.32, beating market expectations by $0.09.

Ben Haim noted that AI agents are writing code faster than developers can test it and all such output must be stored, secured, and managed in accordance with defined policies. According to him, large enterprises are adopting the JFrog platform for their software supply chains.

In response to the financial reports, Cantor Fitzgerald senior analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained an "Outperform" rating for JFrog with a price target of $115, a 13.9% premium, noting that the company beat market forecasts across several key metrics, including revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and free cash flow.

JFrog’s guidance sees fourth-quarter revenue of $183-$185 million, with non-GAAP operating profit earnings per share of $0.28-$0.30. This would bring 2026 revenue to $680-$682 million with earnings per share of $1.14-$1.16 per share ($148 million). This represents 28% revenue growth compared with 2025, and a more than fivefold increase in net profit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2025.

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