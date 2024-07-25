JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon meets Israeli tech leaders

During his visit to Israel this week, Jamie Dimon CEO of JPMorganChase, the biggest bank in the US, met for lunch with Israeli tech leaders. The meal was held in the home of entrepreneur Eyal Waldman, who founded Mellanox, which was sold to Nvidia for $7 billion. 22 people were present at the lunch including Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman, Wix CEO Avishai Avrahami, HiBob CEO Ronni Zehavi, Melio CEO Matan Bar and senior executives from Tipalti.

One of those present at the lunch told "Globes," that Dimon is a very impressive figure who has served in the position for 20 years." The aim of the visit, the person said was, "To support Israel and it was very exciting to hear him speak about how important Israel is to him."

As part of the lunch, according to a person present at the meeting, Dimon gave a comprehensive overview of the local and global geopolitical situation, including the impact of regional conflicts on the economy, in East Asia, China, and the Middle East, and regarding Iran. He also spoke about the war in Gaza, as well as the war in Ukraine, and even talked about the upcoming US elections.

"He analyzed global geopolitics and what events mean for stock markets, interest rates, and inflation," one of the participants in the meeting told "Globes.".

Not many people have come to Israel during this period and certainly not people of his stature," another of the participants in the meeting told "Globes." "So it was really exciting to see him come here, and moreover, to hear him speak so beautifully about Israeli high-tech, and the potential that is still contains." The source added that in an era when Israel is continually being defamed, such support is even more important than ever.

JPMorganChase has 170 employees in Israel including 120 at its innovation and technology center in Herzliya. Dimon also met with the company’s employees during his visit.