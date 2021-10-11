Kaelen Sherman buys 50% Herzliya Ritz Carlton stake

Canadian businesswoman Kaelen Sherman has bought a 50% stake in the Herzliya Ritz Carlton from Adi and Irit Strauss for NIS 150 million. The other 505 remains in the hands of Tidhar Group, which built the hotel that was opened in 2014 and is now valued at NIS 300 million.

The hotel, which overlooks Herzliya marina, has 12 floors with 115 rooms and another 82 vacation apartments that were sold for NIS 500 million. Tidhar will continue to manage the hotel with the Marriott Group's Ritz Carlton brand.

