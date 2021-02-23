KI invests $25m in Israeli remote IT co Atera

Israeli remote-first IT management company Atera today announced a $25 million investment from K1 Investment Management. The new funds will be used for additional R&D, and speeding up worldwide marketing expansion.

The Tel Aviv-based company, which was founded by CEO Gil Pekelman and CTO Oshri Moyal, helps businesses shift to a remote work model.

Atera has developed an all-in-one platform that combines remote monitoring and management with helpdesk, reporting, and operations management in a single system.

Pekelman said, "The global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way businesses operate, and the department hit first, and hardest, was IT. Unfortunately, the legacy IT management solutions on the market are clunky, costly, and unable to deliver the immediate business transformation our new reality demands from a remote workforce. We're proud to continue to help thousands of businesses navigate the new normal and are thrilled to reach even more with the financial backing from K1. With K1's support, Atera will start a new phase of product innovation and global growth to assist more MSPs and companies in tackling these challenges."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2021

