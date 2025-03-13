Israeli visual generative AI co Bria raises $40m

Israel enterprise visual gen AI platform developer Bria today announced today announced the completion of a $40 million Series B financing round, led by Red Dot Capital, with participation from Maor Investment, Entrée Capital, GFT Ventures, Intel Capital, and In-Venture. This brings the total capital raised by the company to to $65 million.

The new funds will be used to further develop the company’s visual generative AI platform, enabling enterprises to leverage the innovative technology risk-free to develop on-brand content. Bria will also use the investment to widen the application of its patented attribution engine beyond images to music, video, and text generation.

Bria’s Visual Generative AI platform empowers businesses to create predictable, controllable, and on-brand content that aligns with their visual language while supporting e-commerce use cases, identity preservation, and seamless content editing and fine-tuning.

Bria founder and CEO Dr. Yair Adato said, "Since its inception, Bria’s mission has been to bridge the accountability gap between organizations and Gen AI through transparency, accessibility, and control. While our patented attribution technology has instilled trust in AI systems, facilitating responsible, controlled access to coveted IP content will change the game. Enterprises can use our source code and API platform to integrate visual generative AI inside their products and access previously untouchable premium branded content. By broadening our attribution offering to all types of content, including music, video, and text, we are helping to usher in a truly sustainable creative economy."

Bria’s Generative AI models are trained exclusively on licensed data, with built-in guardrails allowing enterprises to carve out the risks and barriers to Gen AI adoption and capitalize on infinite content creation. Bria developed a patented attribution engine that bridges the generative output and the training dataset, so data owners are programmatically compensated according to their overall influence on each generated output. Bria has over 30 data partners and is growing, including Getty Images, Envato, Alamy, Freepix, Depositphoto, and more. This Spotify-inspired commercial model ensures no copyright or privacy infringement and upholds transparency in line with evolving AI regulations.

Bria's platform offers developers complete flexibility, including visual foundation models, source code and weights, and a fine-tuning API. It allows users to build wherever and whenever necessary to achieve their business goals. Bria integrates with AWS SageMaker, Azure AI Foundry, AI marketplaces, ComfyUI, Fal.AI, and more while offering plug-ins for Photoshop and Figma. Developers own their content machines, IP, and data wherever they build.

