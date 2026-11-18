The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is closing its development center in Petah Tikva, which employs 30 people, sources inform "Globes."

The long-established center was founded by Refinitiv, which was acquired by LSEG in 2021, and has since become the exchange’s data platform. Yesterday, the 30 employees of the center were convened for a Zoom call with senior executives based in London and the US, where they were told that operations would be shut down and that they would undergo a formal hearing process.

The official reason for closing the development center is the high cost of maintaining it. However, the closure comes at a sensitive time, coinciding with the day the UK launched sanctions against Israel, with Israeli construction firms operating in the settlements being the first to be targeted.

LSEG’s Israel development center focuses on core technological products based on Natural Language Processing (NLP), which is a form of AI that functions differently from the newer, large-scale language models.

This does not represent a complete shutdown of LSEG’s operations in Israel. The company has a team of marketing, sales, and community management personnel in Tel Aviv, as well as staff in Petah Tikva who are not part of the development division. These roles will remain unaffected.

LSEG is the latest in a series of companies that have closed their Israeli development centers since the beginning of the year including LinkedIn, ZoomInfo, and Remitly, as well as others that have significantly reduced their local workforce, such as PayPal and eBay.

Beyond the war and the decline in Israel’s global standing as a contributing factor, the strong is prompting companies to reconsider their operations in Israel, even though the dollar is currently at its highest level against the Israeli currency since the beginning of the year, at NIS 3.25/$

No response has yet been forthcoming from LSEG.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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