Lufthansa Group announces resumption of Israel flights

Aviation giant Lufthansa Group announced today that it will resume flights to Tel Aviv on June 23. Lufthansa Group is considered the most important airline in Europe and its decision to restart services to Israel will have a significant impact on the aviation sector. Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and EuroWings.

Lufthansa said, "The Lufthansa Group plans to gradually resume its operations to Tel Aviv on June 23, 2025. For operational reasons, each airline in the group will gradually resume its flights." The statement added that the decision had been reached following a comprehensive evaluation of the situation and in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Lufthansa Group halted flights to Israel on May 4 after a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport. Last month British Airways cancelled all flights to Israel until July 31. Ryanair has cancelled all flights until June 11 and easyJet will not resume Israel flights until July 1. Air Canada has canceled all flights to Israel until September 8.

But Wizz Air, Air France, KLM, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines and Aegean are among foreign airlines that have resumed flights to Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.