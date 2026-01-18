Lufthansa Group extends Israel night flight ban

Lufthansa Group has extended the cancelation of night flights to and from Israel until the end of January due to regional tensions. The Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa itself, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

The move, which came into effect last week, stems from an assessment of the security situation in the Middle East and allows air crews to operate without having to stay overnight in Israel. According to Lufthansa most night flights have been moved to daytime hours, and only a limited number of flights have been canceled.

Despite the decision by Lufthansa, the world's largest airline group, there has currently been no similar measures taken by other foreign airlines. In contrast to previous periods of tension during the war, when such moves led to widespread cancellations, most foreign airlines continue to operate flights to Israel as usual, at least for now.

Lufthansa notes that passengers whose flights have been affected by the changes are automatically re-routed to alternative flights, and that the safety of passengers and crew is the top priority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2026.

