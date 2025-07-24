Mobileye beats analysts and raises guidance

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) opened the second quarter reporting season for Israeli companies with positive results. The company reported revenue of $506 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13, above the analysts' expectations of $496 million and $0.11. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $67 million.

Looking ahead, Mobileye raised the annual 2025 revenue guidance to $1.76-1.88 billion compared with its previous guidance of $1.69-1.81 billion. At the same time the company predicts adjusted operational profit of $210-286 million, up from the previous prediction of $175-260 million.

In response to the results, Mobileye's share price is 4.04% higher in premarket trading. The company is trading on Wall Street with a market cap of about $13 billion. Mobileye's share price is 23.3% below its IPO price in December 2022 but 52.3% above its low-point last year.

Earlier this month, Intel, which is the controlling shareholder in the company, sold Mobileye shares for over $900 million, of which Mobileye itself bought shares for $103 million, at a price of $16.50 per share.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2025.

