Mobileye to team with Lyft on Robotaxis in Dallas

Mobileye autonomous taxi credit: Mobileye
11 Feb, 2025 17:01
Ridesharing giant Lyft CEO David Risher said that his company will launch the robotaxis in Dallas in 2026.

Ridesharing giant Lyft CEO David Risher has said that his company is teaming with Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) to launch robotaxis in Dallas in 2026. The plan was first reported by "TechCrunch," which said that more markets would follow.

Following the report yesterday, Mobileye's share price jumped 12%. The share price is currently down 0.22% on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $14.524 billion.

