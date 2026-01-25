Ness Ziona penthouse fetches NIS 5.4m

A 127 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse with 55 square meter and 10 square meter balconies on Hoshen Street in Ness Ziona has been sold for NIS 5.4 million.

The average four-room apartment in the city sells for NIS 2.9 million and the average five-room apartment for NIS 3.9 million.

The high-end market in Ness Ziona focuses mainly on houses and gardens, and there have already been a few homes sold for NIS 8 million or more. Recently, a house in the Ramat Semel neighborhood sold for NIS 7.6 million. However, when it comes to penthouses in apartment blocks, prices drop significantly towards NIS 6-6.5 million, but only if they are large apartments.

Hoshen Street is west of Africa-Israel's Savionei Netzer Sereni project. This is a neighborhood that was built in 2008 with houses to the north and south, five-story apartment blocks along Hoshen Street, and nine-floor blocks to the east.

The project in which the apartment that was sold is located was built by U. Dori, after receiving a building permit at the end of 2010 and completed in July 2013. The block has 19 apartments, including two penthouses on the fifth floor.

Recent deals show that two five-room apartments on Hoshen Street were sold for around NIS 4.2 million, while a five-room, 146 square meter garden apartment, with a large 300 square meter garden was sold for NIS 5.9 million.

The 127 square meter penthouse is not large compared with standard penthouse apartments, most of which are at least 140 square meters. Thus a situation has arisen in which there is a 40% gap in price between 5-room penthouse apartments and regular 5-room apartments but there is only a 25% difference in this transaction.

Therefore, the price seems reasonable

Yaronadlan real estate broker Yaron Ben Bechor said, "The price reflects the demand for this neighborhood. If I had taken this apartment with its specifications, and offered it in neighborhoods like Savioni Netzer and Lev Moshava, it would have sold for a lower price.

"If I compare with regular apartments, the prices of 4-room apartments in the neighborhood reach NIS 3.4 million, so the price difference between this deal and regular apartments seems reasonable to me. In terms of space, I think it's a spacious apartment, but not a large penthouse, but anyone who wants to buy an apartment with a balcony will be willing to pay a lot for it."

"The apartment's space is small, and that's part of the explanation," Yogev Oved, of the Yogev Properties Group says. "There are penthouses in the area that sold for around NIS 5.5 million, but there are some that sold for prices closer to NIS 6 million, but those were much larger apartments."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2026.

