New interchange approved for Coastal Highway

The Tel Aviv District Planning Administration has approved construction of a new interchange on the Coastal Highway (Road 2), which will link Herzliya to Ramat Hasharon and relieve congestion at the Hasira Interchange to the north.

The project, which has been pushed forward in the past two years by Ayalon Highways and the Israel Land Authority after being frozen for a long time, will directly connect the developing offices zone in north Glilot in Ramat Hasharon with the office zone in Herzliya Pituah and the seafront. At the center of the project, an innovatively designed arch bridge will be built over the Coastal Highway, from east to west.

The interchange will be a link in a future metropolitan axis that will create a continuum of traffic from the seafront area to the city centers of Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon, and will provide an alternative to the busy Seven Stars road. Additional complementary bridges are expected to be built later, including the Glil Yam bridge over the Ayalon Highway (Route 20).

A design that frees up dozens of acres

The interchange's design replaces the original design that included long road loops. This design allows for maintaining transport efficiency through a more compact structure, while freeing up dozens of acres of land for urban development and open public spaces.

This approach is promoted by the Tel Aviv District Planning Administration in collaboration with the Ayalon Highways Company, and was also implemented in the planning of the Wolfson Interchange in Holon, from a concept that seeks to reduce the footprint of transport infrastructure and return significant land for the benefit of the city and the public.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

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