New Road 6 interchange approved for Sharon region

The National Planning and Building Commission today approved for deposit the Ministry of Transport plan to build the Alexander Interchange on Road 6 and the upgrading of Road 553. The project, promoted by the Trans Israel Co., will create a direct and fast connection between Sharon region communities-including Tayibe, Tira, and Kadima-Zoran and Road 6 with bus lanes along the route.

The plan involves widening and extending Road 553 into a dual-lane road in each direction and building the new Alexander Interchange at the junction of Roads 6, 444, and 553. According to the Ministry of Transport, the project will significantly improve accessibility and road links within the Sharon region, alleviate traffic congestion on local roads (including Roads 2 and 4), and support the development of these communities in the coming years.

The enhanced Road 553 will serve as a key regional east-west artery, rapidly connecting Sharon communities to the national road network. The plan aims to improve local connectivity through the construction of sidewalks and bicycle paths, improving accessibility and safety for all road users. "Approval to deposit the plan marks a significant step in advancing one of the most important transport projects in the Sharon region," said Trans-Israel interim CEO Guy Levian, "The Alexander Interchange and the upgrade to Route 553 will address the area's growing transport needs, improve accessibility to local communities and connections to the national road network, and help reduce traffic congestion. Trans Israel continues to advance national transport infrastructure that supports regional development and community growth, while enhancing accessibility and residents' quality of life."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

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