Nvidia inaugurates expanded Beersheva R&D center

US chip giant Nvidia today officially inaugurated its new R&D center in Beersheva, completing its move to new premises in the city. The R&D center in the Gav Yam (Bayside) High-Tech Park, covers about 3,000 square meters, three times the size of the previous center, and currently has hundreds of workstations. According to sources, the building is an investment of tens of millions of shekels, with the rent costing about NIS 2.5 million per year, on a 10-year lease. The new R&D center currently houses more than 150 employees, and the company plans to continue expanding its activities by hiring hundreds more employees in the coming years.

The site in Beersheva is Nvidia's southernmost R&D center in Israel, alongside the company's local headquarters in Yokneam, and centers in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana and Tel Hai on the northern border. The new R&D center is also Nvidia’s largest center in Israel’s periphery and is part of the continued expansion of the chip company’s activities in Israel.

The new center houses R&D teams that develop hardware and software technologies used in Nvidia's AI infrastructure. The teams are working on solutions that allow the company to connect up thousands of chips and processors, to transfer data between them at high speed and to operate the data centers on which AI models are trained and run.

More than 6,000 employees in Israel

Nvidia is currently one of the largest private employers in Israel’s tech industry with over 6,000 employees in five R&D centers around the country. Since the acquisition of Mellanox in 2020, the number of employees in Israel has tripled, and the company currently has more than 450 open positions at sites across the country. The center's inauguration ceremony was attended by Nvidia SVP and Israel site manager Amit Krig, Nvidia SVP networking chip design Tamir Azarzar, and Beersheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich.

Krig said, "The Beersheva R&D center was founded over a decade ago out of a deep belief in local talent and the connection between academia, innovation and industry. The new site emphasizes our commitment to the technological ecosystem in the south, to strengthen young students, to continue nurturing the next generation of engineers and to develop groundbreaking technologies that place Nvidia’s activities in Israel at the heart of the AI revolution."

Danilovich said, "The inauguration of Nvidia’s new R&D center is an extraordinary expression of trust in Beersheva, the Negev and the human capital that is growing here. The decision of one of the world's leading tech companies to expand its activities in the city threefold and create hundreds of new jobs proves that the vision we have led for years is becoming a reality and establishes Beersheva as one of Israel’s major centers of innovation and AI."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.