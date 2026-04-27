Nvidia leases space for labs in Rishon Lezion

US AI chip giant Nvidia is expanding its lab space in Israel, with new facilities that will allow it to conduct experiments in its chip development activities. "Globes" has learned that Nvidia is renting a floor in an office building owned by a construction company in the old industrial zone in west Rishon Lezion.

Nvidia is renting the space from EdgeConneX, which has set up a data center in the building. Nvidia is expected to use the site's cooling and power infrastructure but will reportedly equip it with its own graphics processors and communications processors. Rental prices in the building average NIS 70 per square meter.

The agreement marks the first time that Nvidia has chosen to set up laboratories in Israel outside the Yokneam area in the north, where it owns similar laboratories in the Mevo Carmel area, and is currently building new laboratories with the assistance of Tzachi Nachmias' MegaOr DC in the complex. The expansion of Nvidia’s laboratory space to Rishon Lezion indicates that the company needs more data centers space with electricity and cooling infrastructure that will help its growth.

This is the third deal signed in the past year in the same building on Aliyat HaNoar Street in Rishon Lezion. Jumbo Greece, owned by Fox, rented 7,000 square meters there to build a new branch, and Funky World rented about 5,000 square meters to establish the DeLand gaming and leisure complex. This will be Nvidia's first space leased in Rishon Lezion, after recently leasing office space in the Rubinstein Towers on Yitzhak Sadeh Street in Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2026.

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