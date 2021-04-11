& Other Stories to open first two Israel stores

H&M Group's & Other Stories will open its first two Israel stores in the fall of 2021, the Israeli franchisee has announced. The first two stores in Israel will be in Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center and the Azrieli Mall in Malha in Jerusalem.

This will be the fourth brand that H&M's Israel franchisee Match Retail, led by CEO Amihay Kilstein, and owned by George Horesh's Union Group, will be bringing to Israel.

& Other Stories sells more expensive products than H&M stores, which are seen as of higher quality and for a younger clientele. & other Stores has 74 outlets in 24 countries and over the past year has expanded to Luxembourg and Latvia.

H&M Group has 22 stores in Israel including 21 H&M stores (two of the stores have in-store H&M Home branches) and 1 COS store. Unlike its rival Zara, H&M has no online platform in Israel. Over the past year, H&M closed its store in Tiberias but opened in the Ice Mall in Eilat where it sells fashion products without VAT.

