Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 93 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Emek Bracha Street in Nahlat Yitzhak was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 48 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Solomon Street in Neve Shaanan was sold for NIS 2.34 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Eliezer Livne Street in Kfar Shalem was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 113 square meter, five-room, fifth floor on Korin Ezra Street in the Nir Aviv neighborhood near Derekh Hatayasim was sold for NIS 3.2 million.

Holon A 72 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yitzhak Vulcani Street in Neot Rachel was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 102 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Picman Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.89 million. A 64 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street in Kiryat Weizmann was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 76 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Aharonovitch Street was sold for NIS 2.37 million.

Rehovot A 57 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hatehiya Street in the Denya neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hazon Ish Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Haneviim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Haifa and the north

Shlomi:A 128 square meter, four-room, second floor garden apartment with a 55 square meter yard with parking on Hahorsha Street in the Morad Ha'har neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 165 square meter, five-room house with a 193 square meter yard on Ha'alon Street in the Givat Ha'arazim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million.

Kiryat Tivon A 200 square meter, seven-room house on a 1,500 square meter lot with building rights and rights to split of a 500 square meter lot to be sold separately on Harakefet Street was sold for NIS 4.55 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva:A 85 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Asher Barash Street in thev Hatzerim neighborhood was sold for NIS 830,000. A 73 square meter, four-room semi-detached house with a 106 square meter yard on Mishol Ofrim Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 170 square meter, six-room house with parking on Ankor Street in Neve Zeev was sold for NIS 3 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2025.

