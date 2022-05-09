Over 3,000 new homes approved for Jerusalem

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission has approved for deposit the addition of over 3,000 new homes for Jerusalem in two neighborhoods - Givat Shaul and Mount Scopus.

In Givat Shaul near the western entrance to Jerusalem, which is a commercial and industrial area, 25% residential usage will be allowed for the first time. In Mount Scopus, due to surplus of student dormitories, The Bronfman, Resnick and Ha'arazim dormitories will be converted into housing.

The Bronfman dormitories will have 500 housing units with 3,000 square meters of commercial space. The Resnick dormitories will have 1,000 housing units, with 30% of them for rental only, plus 200 sheltered housing units. The Arazim dormitories will have 130 housing units for rent as well as 8,000 square meters of offices and commercial space.

In Givat Shaul, there is now the potential for 1,500 new homes on available land for construction in the suburb now that it has been rezoned for 50% commercial and office use, 25% hotels and 25% housing.

