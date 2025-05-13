Perion acquires AI platform Greenbids for $65m

Israeli ad-tech company Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) today announced the acquisition of Greenbids, an AI platform that creates custom algorithms for campaign-level optimization across walled garden platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, as well as leading DSPs like Google DV360 and The Trade Desk. The acquisition is for up to $65 million, comprised of $27.5 million in cash paid upon closing, a two-year cash earnout of $22.5 million, and a three-year employee retention of $15 million in cash and equity.

Perion says the acquisition strengthens its ability to deliver custom, performance-based advertising at scale, unlocking new revenue opportunities and increasing its ability to gain market share. It is expected to drive higher client retention and positively contribute to Perion’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA already this year.

Greenbids’ technology creates custom bidding algorithms, tailored for each brand, ensuring that media investments are more efficient, performance-driven, and accountable. This not only improves outcomes but also gives brands greater control and transparency over how their budgets are spent. Greenbids brings a growing client base of over 80 brands using its platform, including Spotify, Ford, and Accor.

The acquisition expands Perion’s addressable market by adding walled garden channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, together with AI-driven lower-funnel capabilities, complementing its existing strength in top and mid-funnel environments, including CTV, DOOH, and the open web. Greenbids’ technology will be embedded into the Perion One platform, positioning Perion to capture a greater share of performance budgets and drive higher retention through brand-specific optimization at scale. Perion CEO Tal Jacobson said, "We see the acquisition of Greenbids as a quantum leap for the Perion One platform capabilities. We are taking another important step forward in advancing Perion One as the platform of choice for brands and agencies where media investment perfectly aligns with brand outcomes. Greenbids’ technology adds a powerful layer of algorithmic intelligence tailored to each brand’s unique goals. Combined with Perion’s multi-channel reach, we now have a scalable advantage that can deliver optimized performance, which is specifically meaningful to advertisers and brands in uncertain financial environments, as we focus on reducing waste and increasing ROI on media spend."

He added. "It’s important to note that the Greenbids product will be implemented immediately into the Perion Suite of solutions under the new name of Perion Algo, and the team will become part of the Perion team at day one, which will reduce any PMI challenges as these solutions continue to scale, and enabling our Sales team to introduce these solutions to a broader market quickly."

Greenbids cofounder and CEO Guillaume Grimbert said: "In the past year, we started to hear more and more about Perion from Brands we interacted with which made us curious to understand their new solutions, which is now the Perion One Platform, and that initiated our initial partnership that led to this transaction. Joining Perion allows us to bring our technology into a company that shares our vision for smarter and more sustainable advertising. Together, we have a powerful opportunity to scale advertising intelligence globally and help more brands achieve meaningful business outcomes with greater transparency and impact."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.