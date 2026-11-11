Rafael unveils cruise missile with 1,000-lb warhead

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled its new Super Ice cruise missile with a 1,000-pound (454 kilograms) multi-purpose warhead. A member of Rafael’s Ice Breaker family of missiles, Super Ice is four times heavier than its predecessor and can be launched from air, ground and naval platforms. While Rafael does not disclose the missile's range or cost, it describes the system as designed for striking strategic targets from long distances, while minimizing the likelihood of detection by enemy defense systems.

During a briefing for journalists ahead of the unveiling, the new missile was presented as a system developed around an operational concept of stealth. According to a senior Rafael official who introduced the system, the technologies integrated into the missile are intended to diminish the detection and response capabilities of defense systems to the point where the defender has little or no time to react before impact. However, this is a claim made by the company which has not provided public data to substantiate it.

The missile can fly at very low altitudes, following the contours of the terrain, and navigating without reliance on GPS. It is equipped with an advanced electro-optical guidance system based on image matching, which enables it to recognize the target environment and strike with high precision. The missile can operate autonomously, while also allowing for human operator involvement in the decision-making process. Similar navigation and homing capabilities already exist in the original Ice Breaker missile; however, Rafael says the new model incorporates enhanced capabilities, a significantly heavier warhead, and higher speed. The company did not provide specific speed figures, though the previous model possesses high subsonic speed.

In terms of appearance, with a black upper fuselage, a light-colored underside, and a rounded nose, Super Ice resembles a whale rather than a missile. The warhead on the new model falls into the MK83 category. Its weight alone exceeds the total weight of the original Ice Breaker, which, according to Rafael’s specifications, weighs less than 400 kilograms. In fact, the new warhead by itself is heavier than the entire previous missile, which, per the specifications published by Rafael, weighs under 400 kilograms.

Operational range also remains an open question. For the Ice Breaker, Rafael has stated a range of up to 300 kilometers, while for Super Ice, it simply describes it as long-range. The company says the missile is designed to enable strikes against strategically significant targets without detection, even in environments where advanced air defense systems are operating.

Rafael chairman Prof. Yuval Steinitz described the system as "The best cruise missile of its kind in the world. It is an ideal solution for standoff strikes and the destruction of high-value targets, including long-range air defense systems." Steinitz linked the development of this missile to a legacy that began decades ago with the introduction of the company’s Popeye missiles.

Orders of about 1,200 units

Super Ice joins a family of cruise missiles that Rafael began unveiling about five years ago. In 2021, the company introduced Sea Breaker designed for launch from both sea and land and in 2022, it unveiled Ice Breaker, a variant also adapted for launch from aircraft.

According to data presented by Rafael during a briefing, as of 2026, the missile family has six operational users. While the company did not disclose their identities, foreign reports offer a partial picture. In February 2024, "Aviation Week" reported that Rafael had begun production of the missile following orders from two governments. In April 2025, a spokesperson for US firm General Atomics told "Breaking Defense" that Rafael held orders for 1,200 missiles from this family, with deliveries to begin by the end of that year.

Subsequent reports also suggest an expansion in the use of these missiles. In November 2025, a missile from the Ice Breaker family was displayed during a military parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, although no official details regarding a deal were released. In March 2026, "Globes*" reported on the use of Ice Breaker missiles during Air Force strikes in Iran, citing documentation from the field. However, no official confirmation from the IDF detailing the extent of the missiles' use has been released.

Meanwhile, Rafael is working to expand its presence in foreign markets. In February 2025, it signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s Bharat Dynamics to enable local production of Ice Breaker. Two months later, Rafael and General Atomics announced a cooperation agreement to produce a US version based on the Bullseye missile.

How much will the new missile cost?

One of the key questions that remains unanswered is the price of Super Ice. Rafael did not specify a per-unit cost, but during a briefing, the company insisted the price is "super competitive" compared with equivalent cruise missiles in the same category.

The new missile enters a market with other long-range strike systems including the JASSM missiles from US firm Lockheed Martin (which also carry a 1,000-pound warhead) and Europe’s Storm Shadow cruise missiles. However, in the absence of data regarding the price and range of Super Ice, it is currently impossible to determine how it compares with its rivals in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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