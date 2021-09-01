Rafael wins $80m Asia combat naval systems deal

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been awarded an $80 million contract by a country in South Asia to deliver a naval combat systems solution. As part of the contract, Rafael will tailor the naval combat system solution to the Shaldag MK V fast patrol vessels being manufactured for the South Asian country by Israel Shipyards Ltd. (TASE: ISHI). The contract will be carried out over the next three years.

Rafael's advanced naval fighter systems include a combat management system (CMS) for its remotely operated weapons systems, typhoon and mini-typhoon multi-purpose electro-optic naval missiles, a Sea-Com internal communications system and BNET Tactical Data Link, together with other assemblies and including full maintenance and support.

Rafael VP head of naval warfare systems Ran Tavor said, "Our naval systems combine the most advanced and technology with proven capabilities in a major number of areas, alongside the experience that has accrued from implementing large naval projects for customers in Israel and around the world. The naval systems include innovative and breakthrough technologies, among other things, advanced missile systems with electro-optic homing, computer vision, artificial intelligence and algorithms for making decisions that allow the selection of a wide range of deployment options. We have the ability to offer different customers flexibility and full adaptation to their operational needs and existing and future threats."

