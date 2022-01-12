Retail analytics co Placer.ai raises $100m at $1b valuation

Israeli location analytics and consumer foot traffic data company Placer.ai today announced the completion of a $100 million Series C financing round at a company valuation of $1 billion. The round was led by Josh Buckley with participation from WndrCo, Lachy Groom, MMC Technology Ventures LLC, Fifth Wall Ventures and Array Ventures and included the participation of leading commercial real estate investors and operators, including J.M. Schapiro (Continental Realty Corp), Eliot Bencuya and Jeff Karsh (Tryperion Partners), Daniel Klein (Klein Enterprises/Sundeck Capital), Majestic Realty, and others.

The company was founded by CEO Noam Ben-Zvi, Zohar Bar-Yehuda, Oded Fossfeld and Ofir Lemel and provides accurate insights and information about foot traffic in malls and shopping centers, other retail centers, casinos, theme parks and stadiums and more.

Ben-Zvi said, "Placer experienced significant growth during 2021 as a consensus formed across the market that accurate, reliable consumer behavior analytics is indispensable to brick and mortar decision-making. Yet, location analytics is just the foundation for a much broader and more comprehensive vision. With this funding, we will accelerate the development of the Placer.ai platform, adding an unprecedented range of new data sets - such as vehicle traffic, planned construction, web traffic, purchase data, and much more - as well as more advanced solutions to empower any professional with a stake in the physical world to make better decisions, faster than ever before."

Since launching in November 2018, Placer.ai has been adopted by over 1,000 customers including industry leaders in commercial real estate and retail like JLL, Regency Centers, Taubman, Planet Fitness, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Grocery Outlet. During the Covid pandemic, the company has seen widespread adoption by hedge funds and consumer goods leaders including Tyson Foods and Reckitt Benckiser.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.