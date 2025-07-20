Romania to procure Iron Dome

Romania is to become the first European country to procure Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system. The procurement was revealed in an interview that Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionu? Mosteanu gave the state television channel TVR. He said that the country would sign a procurement agreement in the coming fall.

Mosteanu said that Romania needs the air defense system developed by Rafael Advanced defense Systems. "These are defensive missile batteries that we don't have and we need them," he said.

"When we see pictures of Tel Aviv when the Iranians attack, and see the Iron Dome in action - this is a short-range defense system, and it protects Tel Aviv. It will also protect us, whether it's airports, military bases or, God forbid, in the event that we have to defend our cities," said Musteanu, adding that Romania is expected to increase its military arsenal and strengthen regional cooperation.

The minister added that the new Romanian President, Nicusor Dan, will present "A new security policy that will emphasize partnerships with the EU, the US and Turkey in the Black Sea region."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.