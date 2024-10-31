US Marines complete live-fire Iron Dome maneuvers

The US Marines have successfully completed their first live-fire air defense maneuvers integrating the Iron Dome missile defense system. The system is based on US radar, command and control with the Iron Dome Tamir missile interceptor and mobile launcher developed by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems together with US defense giant Raytheon as the lead contractor.

During the maneuvers the US Marines fully operated the Iron Dome system including intercepting targets. In addition, the continuous launch capability of Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher, developed for the Marines, was tested.

The maneuvers took place after the completion of a full training program and a series of trials, which are part of the development and equipment program, which the Marines are leading to test a new prototype system for Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC).

The successful maneuvers proved the skill of the forces in full operation of the system, the performance of the mobile launcher developed for the Marines and the performance of the Iron Dome interceptor, in relevant and challenging interception scenarios. The Tamir interceptor missile is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and a variety of rockets, shells and mortars. The success of the live-fire maneuvers is a major milestone towards the forming of the first prototype battery of the Marines.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2024.

