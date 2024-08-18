Ryanair cancels all Israel flights until end of September

Regional tensions remain high after Israel assassinated Hamas political leader Ismael Haniyeh in Tehran last month and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr. As a result many foreign airlines have canceled flights to Israel - some for just the coming days and others for longer periods - while many airlines are operating regular schedules. Meanwhile it is business as usual at Ben Gurion airport, according to the Israel Airports Authority, although air traffic is thinner than usual.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has become the latest airline to cancel all flights over an extended period. The airline, which had been flying to seven destinations from Tel Aviv, has canceled all flights until the end of September. Virgin Atlantic has also canceled all Tel Aviv flights until the end of September and Delta Air Lines has canceled all flights in August.

United Airlines, Air India, Air Canada, Vueling, American Airlines, and Korea Air have canceled all flights until the end of October, while easyJet, Turkish Airlines and Cathay Pacific have suspended flights until March 2025.

Lufthansa Group including Lufthansa itself, Swiss and Austrian Airlines has extended its Tel Aviv flight cancellations until August 21 (inclusive). Aegean and Air Baltic have canceled flights until August 22 and August 26 respectively, LOT and until August 20, and

El Al is flying a full schedule and has even added flights to its Athens and Larnaca routes to help ferry home Israelis stranded abroad. Its Sun D’Or unit has had to adapt its schedule using KlasJet charter planes to add a stop in Larnaca so that crews can be changed.

Dozens of airlines are flying to and from Israel as scheduled including British Airways, Air France and Blue Bird. Flydubai, Wizz Air, Bulgaria Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

