Ryanair cancels all Tel Aviv flights until August

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it has extended its cancellation of all Israel flights until July 31, inclusive.

Last week Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said, "I think we are beginning to lose patience with Israel and flights to Tel Aviv. If they’re going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we’d be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe, where at least we can sell seats without these repeated disruptions." O'Leary was speaking at the investors' conference after publication of the airline's quarterly financial results.

Ryanair, which operates in 37 countries, is the biggest airline in Europe in terms of the number of passengers it carries.

Ryanair's importance to Israel is reflected in two main ways: Firstly, it operates routes to more than 20 destinations in 12 different countries. On some of these routes, it is the only airline offering direct flights.

Secondly, its significant advantage is its low fares. In a number of destinations where it competes with legacy airlines, it offers significantly lower prices. For example, flights to cities like Rome and Vienna can sometimes be found for just $100 for a round-trip ticket, or even less.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2025.

