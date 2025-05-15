Wizz Air bucks trend and renews Israel flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air and legacy has bucked the trend and renewed flights to Israel this morning. While most foreign airlines continue to extend the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv, after a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen hit Ben Gurion airport on May 4, Wizz Air has decided it is safe to fly to Israel.

Wizz Air is only one of a handful of foreign airlines that have resumed flights this month, with most repeatedly extending their suspensions, some of them for long term periods.

easyJet, which had planned to renew Israel flights on June 1 has now postponed the resumption until July 1, while Ryanair will not renew flights until June 4. United Airlines has suspended flights until June 13, British Airways until June 15, and Air Canada until September 8.

Germany's Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings, announced last week it is suspending flights until May 31 but has now amended this to May 25. Lufthansa is considering restarting day flights but canceling its night flights.

Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir have added more flights to meet the increased demand but the resumption of Wizz Air flights will help keep down rising fares and provide a wider range of destinations for Israeli travelers.

