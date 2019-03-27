Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Budapest flights

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair will launch flights between Tel Aviv and Budapest starting in late October. The airline announced the new route as part of its 2019 winter schedule, and will operate four flights per week between Ben Gurion airport and the Hungarian capital.

Ryanair sales and marketing manager Eastern Europe Denis Barabas said, “We are very pleased that we can launch our 2019 winter timetable with 46 routes (from Budapest), including 15 new routes."

Ryanair which announced a new route between Tel Aviv and Berlin earlier this month, already offers 17 routes from Tel Aviv to European destinations and another 15 routes between Eilat's newly opened Ramon Airport and European destinations including Budapest. Earlier this week, Ryanair unit Lauda announced that it is commencing Tel Aviv - Vienna flights in October.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019