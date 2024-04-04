Ryanair to resume Israel flights in June

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has filed a request to resume flights to and from Israel from June.

Ryanair, which has the largest fleet of aircraft in Europe and is one of the most popular airlines with Israeli tourists, had resumed flights to Israel but before the month was over, announced it was halting all flights to Ben Gurion airport until October 2024.

The official reason that Ryanair had halted flights to Israel was the higher airport fees required for using Terminal 3, after Terminal 1, which was used for low cost flights has remained closed since the start of the war due to low passenger traffic at Ben Gurion airport. The lower fees at Terminal way are due to the more basic services there provided by the Israel Airports Authority including a smaller departure hall and narrower choice of duty free stores, which lead to lower operation costs. However, Terminal 1 is now expected to reopen in June.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2024.

