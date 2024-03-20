Ben Gurion airport Terminal 1 to reopen in 10 weeks

Due to an anticipated major increase in passenger traffic at Ben Gurion airport in the summer, the Ministry of Transport has decided to reopen Terminal 1 at the end of May, after the low-cost terminal was closed following the outbreak of the war in October.

According to Israel Airports Authority (IAA) data, in recent months there has been a constant rise in the number of passengers passing through Ben Gurion airport and a large number of airlines have resumed flights to and from Israel. During the summer more than 60 airlines are expected to operate flights to and from Israel, flying to more than 100 destinations. Airlines that have restarted flights include Wizz Air, Air India, United Airlines, ITA, Brussels Airlines, Air France, Ethiopian Airways, flyDubai, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Swiss.

RELATED ARTICLES easyJet to resume Israel flights next week

Last week Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said it would not be renewing flights to Israel until October 2024, due to the closure of Terminal I, which forces carriers to use Terminal 3, which has more expensive fees.

At present there are about 35,000 passengers using Ben Gurion airport each day and the number is expected to double to more than 70,000 per day in the summer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.