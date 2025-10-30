Sagi’s Winvia raises £40m at company valuation of £205m

Teddy Sagi’s Winvia Entertainment, whose main activity is operating a website for prize draws, has completed raising £40 million ($53.4 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The Sagi Group has thus returned to the London Stock Exchange after an absence of two and a half years. Winvia issued new shares at a price of 195 pence per share (the price range offered was 189-213 pence), at a company valuation of £205 million, "pre money," (about $273 million). Trading in the share will begin at the start of next week.

The offering saw very strong demand for the company's shares, and the institutional bodies that purchased shares in the offering are among the top in the British capital market, as well as a number of Israeli institutions. Sagi himself purchased shares in the offering for £5.5 million, dropping from an 83% holding before the offering to 69.5% after the offering.

The company's management held the remaining shares (17%) that Sagi did not hold before the offering and will be diluted accordingly. The offering did not include a secondary offering, and the aim of raising the capital is to acquire rival companies and increase market share. The company states in its announcement that it is already in negotiations with companies that may be suitable for acquisition.

Winvia’s main activity is operating the www.botb.com website (standing for best of the best), in which weekly prize draws are held in which cars, cash, luxury watches, motorcycles, electronics products and even vacations can be won. Best of the Best does not fall under the definition of a gambling company because the weekly prize draws are regulated as a game of skill rather than chance. Winvia operates the second largest prize draw platform in the UK, according to a government study conducted last June (Online prize draws and competitors market study). The biggest player in the market is Omaze, which remains a privately-held company.

The technology on which Winvia is based is perceived in its market as its key competitive advantage, and this is one of the main reasons for the company's accelerated growth in all its areas of activity. The company's technology databank is developed in-house to meet the company's specific needs, focusing on the user acquisition and customer management platform, and it also provides capabilities that other existing off-the-shelf solutions cannot match. The technology, which was used only internally until 2025, will be offered to selected B2B partners starting this year, thus constituting an opportunity for the company's future expansion and a new revenue source.

Winvia reported revenue of £153.2 million in 2024, up 57% from 2023 and revenue of £92.9 million in the first half of 2025, up 36% from the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was £15.2 million and £16 million in the first half of 2025 up 539% from the first half of 2024 and more than in all of 2024.

The company says that since the start of the third quarter of this year, it has undergone continued strong growth, in line with the board of director’s forecasts. As part of Winvia Entertainment's growth strategy, the company launched a subscription-based business model last July, and it has already begun to bear fruit beyond management's expectations - and will thus allow the company to significantly extend the life cycle of each customer, and increase the added value from each customer, and ensure consistent long-term growth.

