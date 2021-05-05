Second Israel Navy warship handed over in Germany

The INH Oz, the second of four small corvette Saar 6 warships being built for the Israel Navy, was handed over in Kiel in Germany yesterday. The handing over ceremony was attended by Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff and Israel Navy head of shipyard equipment Brig. Gen. Ariel Shir. The ceremony was held in the shipyards where the corvettes are being built in a joint project by German Naval Yards and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The two German companies are also building submarines for the Israeli Navy. The first of the four corvettes, the INH Magen, was handed over the Israeli Navy in September 2020.

The INH Oz will be equipped with most of its weapons and radar systems in Israel. The corvettes are part of a €450 million deal signed between the Israeli government and the two German companies with the German government paying one third of the sum, as it is also doing with the submarines being built.

The acquisition of the corvettes has become part of the "submarines affair" in which former senior Israeli naval officers and Ministry of Defense officials are suspected of bribery and fraud in procuring submarines and corvettes from ThyssenKrupp. In December 2019, Israel's Attorney General decided to put some of the suspects on trial after examining the evidence from the police investigation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2021

