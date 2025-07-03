Sentrycs to integrate extra layer into Rafael's Drone Dome

Israel counter drone solutions company Sentrycs has announced the integration of its technology into Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Drone Dome's drone defense system. This is a smart and modular system that constitutes a technological solution based on three layers necessary for effective countermeasures against drone and UAV threats - detection, identification and neutralization of the threat. The system incorporates advanced radar and enables the combination of various types of sensors: an electro-optical camera, advanced detection capabilities and the neutralization of the threat by means of 'soft kill' of all types of drones and UAVs in a defined area.

The added value that Sentrycs, which specializes in the field of RF (radio frequency), will bring to the Drone Dome system is an intelligence layer, which will allow the system to quickly distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drones, reduce false alarms, improve the identification of communication frequencies, the location of the drone and its operator. Identifying the operator is significant, because in this way it is possible to neutralize extensive activity more quickly.

Unlike conventional drone defense solutions that rely on layered and continuous detection processes, Sentrycs's aim is to interact with the drone's communication protocols, making it possible to identify and track immediately upon signal detection. Analyzing communication at the protocol level between the operator and the vehicle enables extensive situational awareness of the threat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2025.

