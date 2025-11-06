Short-haul fares lower, long-haul fares higher

November marks the start of the winter season in Israel’s travel industry, and with it this year, after the ceasefire in Gaza, a major increase in the level of international activity at Ben Gurion Airport. After a period in which the Israeli aviation industry operated on a limited scale, in recent weeks many foreign airlines have resumed Tel Aviv flights, including British Airways, Iberia and even SAS, which is returning to Israel almost a decade after flying here last.

In November 2024, only about 20 airlines operated in Israel, due to the high regional tensions, and a European Safety Agency recommendation not to fly to Israel. Today, almost 50 airlines are operating, and the wider range of options is also reflected in airfares.

According to the lastminute.co.il travel booking website, November 2025 opened with sharp declines in airfares to European destinations by tens of percent compared with last year. For example, the average price of a flight to Athens fell by 55% (from $280 to $125), to Rome fell by 26% (from $230 to $170), to London fell 13%, to Paris fell 6%, to Batumi fell 28%, and to Vienna fell 23%.

On the other hand, long-haul destinations are seeing higher fares due to the bigger demand that typifies the winter season. Tel Aviv - Tokyo leads with a 97% jump (from $755 to $1,490), followed by Zanzibar with a 64% increase and Delhi with a 53% increase. Tel Aviv - Bangkok fares rose by 31%.

To and from the US, there has been a moderate increase of about 10%-25% in fares from Tel Aviv to New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. The average Tel Aviv - New York fare this month is $650, up 24% from $525 in November 2024.

The data also show that demand for Greece and Cyprus fell by about 60%, but has increased to city destinations such as Prague (+38%), Dubai (+24%), Abu Dhabi (+60%) and Krakow (+48%), mainly ahead of the Christmas-Hannukah season.

According to lastminute.co.il's monthly index, which is based on big data analysis of millions of flight searches and bookings made on the company's platform, average ticket prices in November this year are about 5% higher compared with November 2024. The combination of the increase in demand due to the end of the war, which allows more flexibility for long-term vacations to long-haul destinations where there have been fare increases, offset by destinations in Europe where fares have fallen, explains the moderate increase.

