Snyk drafting prospectus for Wall Street IPO - report

Israeli cybersecurity company Snyk has been drafting its investor prospectus and could file it confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the next few months, "The Information" reports according to a person familiar with the matter.

In December 2022, Snyk raised $196.5 million at a company valuation of $7.4 billion in a round led by the Qatar Investment Authority. Founded in 2015 in Israel by Guy Podjarny, Assaf Hefetz and Danny Grander, the company is now incorporated in the US and headquartered in Boston and led by CEO Peter McKay. Snyk has developed a platform that identifies security breaches and open source licensing management issues for code and takes effective action.

