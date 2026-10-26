SolarEdge lays off another 200 employees

Israeli solar energy inverter systems company SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) is laying off 10% of its workforce - about 200 employees. Market sources say that there will only be a few dozen layoffs in Israel.

This marks another round of layoffs at the company, traded on Nasdaq at a market cap of $2.05 billion, and follows a series of streamlining measures in recent years that included major job cuts.

This latest move comes after SolarEdge reported an improvement in its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. The company’s revenue was $346 million, up about 20% from the corresponding quarter last year, while net loss narrowed to $16 million from $115 million in the corresponding quarter. SolarEdge also returned to a non-GAAP operating profit of about $10 million, marking its first such profit since the second quarter of 2023.

But the company’s forecast for the third quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. SolarEdge projected revenue in the range of $310-$340 million, while market forecasts were about $371 million. Following the release of these financial results in August, the company’s stock fell more than 20%.

History of cuts: From slowing demand to shift to AI infrastructure

Founded in 2006, SolarEdge develops management systems for optimizing solar energy production, including inverters and optimizers for solar panel arrays. In recent years, the company has faced a slowdown in demand across key markets, particularly in the residential sector, alongside an accumulation of inventory among distributors.

In January 2024, the company announced the layoff of 900 employees, including about 550 in Israel. In July 2024, it announced the layoff of an additional 400 employees and in January 2025, it announced another round of 400 cuts globally. These cuts were part of a broader plan to cut expenses and align the company’s operations with current market conditions.

On release of the latest financial report in August, SolarEdge CEO Shuki Nir noted that the firm continues its recovery process, driven, in part, by strong demand in Europe and among commercial and industrial clients in the US, which helped offset weakness in the US residential market. The company is also working to expand its operations into other areas, including energy solutions designed for AI infrastructure.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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