SolarEdge share price jumps 39% in a week

Israeli solar energy company SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) is continuing to trade with great volatility but the overall trend is positive. The share price jumped 16.7% on a high trading volume on Wall Street on Thursday and rose overall 39% last week on a shortened trading week because of the July 4 holiday. The share price ended the week at $27.54, giving a market cap of $1.6 billion.

SolarEdge, led by CEO Shuki Nir, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar energy. Last week US president Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which included negative news for the solar and wind energy industries, in the form of the cancellation of tax incentives for projects from 2027, was approved by Congress. However, at the last minute, a tax clause that would have made it even more difficult for the industry was canceled, which led to jumps in shares in the sector.

According to "The Wall Street Journal," most analysts are skeptical about SolarEdge stock: out of 33, only 2 have positive recommendations, 19 are neutral and 12 are negative. The average target price per share is significantly lower than the price on Nasdaq and reflects a downside of about 45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2025.

