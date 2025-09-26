Spain cancels €207m arms deal with Rafael

Spain has announced that it has canceled a deal with Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to procure Litening 5 targeting and navigation pods for 46 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The deal signed in March 2024 was worth €207 million. To date, Rafael has provided 2,000 such pods to 28 armies worldwide, and only last month Germany's Bundestag approved the procurement of Litening 5 pods for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

This is the third arms deal that the Spanish government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has canceled in protest at the continuing war in Gaza. Ten days ago, Spain canceled the procurement of the PULS artillery system in a deal worth €700 million with Elbit Systems (TASE: ELST; Nasdaq: ELST), of which Elbit would have received €150 million. Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel Machlis, however, insists that his company has received no form notification of the deal.

In June, Spain's Ministry of Defense suspended a €285 million deal to procure Spike missiles from Rafael.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.