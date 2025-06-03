Spain suspends deal for Rafael anti-tank missiles

Spain's Ministry of Defense today suspended a $310 million deal with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the supply of Spike LR 2 anti-tank missiles for the Spanish Army and Navy. The decision was reported by the Spanish media as part of Spain's efforts to "cut to zero" its dependence on Israeli technology due to the war in Gaza.

The deal for the Spike missiles was signed in October 2023 by Rafael's Spanish subsidiary PAP Tecnos. The deal included 168 launchers and 1,680 missiles.

US defense giants Raytheon and Lockheed Martin could be the beneficiaries of the cancellation with Spain considering procuring their Javelin missile.

This is a further escalation in Spanish policy against Israel's defense industries, after Madrid initially tried to justify the Spike LR 2 deal because it had already been closed a long time ago. In April, Spain canceled a deal to procure ammunition worth $7.53 million from Elbit Systems unit IMI, following political pressure within Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez's government.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.