Netherlands to procure Rafael's Spike LR2 missiles

The Netherlands Army has announced that it will procure more than 200 medium-range anti-tank missile launchers that will boost combat range, for an investment of as much as €250 million ($277 million) from Israeli government company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, "Defense News" reports.

According to the report the Dutch Army and Marines plan to switch to Rafael’s Integrated Command Launch Unit, which can fire the Spike LR2 missile with a range of 5,000 meters. The report is based on a letter sent to the Dutch parliament by the country's Secretary of Defense Gijs Tuinman. The system is backwards-compatible with the country’s stock of older Spike missiles, Tuinman said.

Delivery is scheduled for 2026-2028. Germany has also bought Rafael's Spike missile launchers.

Earlier this year the Netherlands halted exports to Israel of F-35 fighter aircraft parts following a ruling by a Dutch court that the freeze is exports is due to suspected 'war crimes' being committed in Gaza. The Dutch government is appealing the court ruling.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.