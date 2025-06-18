Iranian air defenses down Israeli Hermes 900 UAV

While more than 50 Israeli warplanes carried out extensive strikes on Tehran last night, destroying a nuclear centrifuge production site and weapons factories, Iranian air defense forces shot down a lone Israel drone in Isfahan. According to reports in the Iranian media, the drone was "equipped with weapons" but did not have time to use them.

The IDF confirmed the details, stating that there were no casualties and there was no fear of data leaking. The IDF explained that the downing of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) occurred during operational activity, and after a surface-to-air missile was fired at the drone.

The Hermes 900 Kochav (Star) is a medium-size, multi-payload, medium-altitude long-endurance UAV designed for tactical missions. It has an endurance of over 30 hours and can fly at a maximum altitude of 30,000 feet (9,100 m), with a primary mission of reconnaissance, surveillance and communications relay. The Hermes 900 has a wingspan of 15 meter, weighs 970 kilograms and has a payload capability of 300 kilograms. During the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hermes 900 Kochav type drones were also downed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2025.

