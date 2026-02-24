Teddy Sagi returns to TASE with Alltrade Recycling

Alltrade Group unit All Recycling, belonging to Teddy Sagi and Oded Reichman, has raised NIS 150 million on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in an IPO at a company valuation of NIS 300 million, before money. The shares of the company, which recycles electrical and electronic waste, will begin trading on the TASE in the coming few days.

The IPO was led by Barak Leumi Underwriting, managed by Zvika Manes. The controlling shareholder of the company, AllTrade, will hold 67% of the company's shares after completion of the flotation, while the remainder will be held by the public. The largest shareholders in AllTrade are businessmen Oded Reichman (54%), Teddy Sagi (35%) and Ran Nachum (10%).

All Recycling was founded in 2007 but previously operated under a different name and initially in a different business activity, but has been operating in the recycling sector since 2010. The company's founder and CEO is Gadi Reichman (son of the controlling shareholder). According to the prospectus, "Due to growing environmental awareness and corporate responsibility of organizations for their electronic waste, and in particular due to increased regulation in environmental laws, the company has grown and become the leading enterprise in the field of electronic waste recycling."

The company also operates in planning and implementation services for the construction of facilities for the treatment of electronic waste - an activity that is not considered material for it. All Recycling notes that its growth engines include the establishment of a unique plastic recycling plant, entry into the field of lithium battery recycling, and the development of a patent for the extraction of tin from electronic boards. Alltrade operates an electronic waste recycling plant for small and medium-sized devices in the Barkan Industrial Zone and a refrigerator and air conditioner recycling plant in Shaar Negev.

Loan repayment and establishment of recycling plants

All Recycling's revenue in the first half of 2025 was NIS 27.3 million, up 4.8% from the corresponding period in 2024. Net profit in the first half was NIS 2.1 million compared with NIS 5.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Alltrade plans to use the proceeds to repay a NIS 23.5 million bank loan, allocate NIS 51-55 million for the establishment and construction of recycling plants, and up to NIS 9 million for the upgrade and development of existing production lines. The remaining proceeds from the IPO will be used to acquire companies or complementary activities, for working capital needs, and repay other liabilities.

