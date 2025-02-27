Tel Aviv master plan sees 600,000 residents by 2035

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit the TA/5500 master plan for Tel Aviv-Yafo. The plan will allow the city to grow to 600,000 residents by 2035 from its current population of 495,600 by building 52,500 new apartments and bringing the total amount of office space in the city to 9.1 million square meters.

The plan adds 11.3 million square meters of housing, 6.1 million square meters of office space and allows construction of 80-floor buildings in certain places, mainly along the Ayalon Highway, in the northwest of the city and in Atidim Park.

During the discussions in the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, adjustments were made and the goals and scope of construction that the plan would allow were precisely defined, among other things in accordance with TAMA 70 - the national outline plan for the planned Metro network in Gush Dan, large parts of which will pass beneath the city.

One of the main issues concerning TA/5500 is its degree of compliance with TAMA 70 and decisions on the provisions that set where the two plans apply together. The discussions noted that the maximum scope of building rights in TA/5500 is "significantly higher than the minimum scope of rights required under TAMA 70." Therefore, it appears that the provisions of TA/5500 will determine the places where both plans apply, subject to certain amendments and adjustments to be made to the "Tel Aviv" plan, so that it is consistent with the definition of TAMA 70.

