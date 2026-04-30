Tel Aviv Park HaMesila penthouse sells for NIS 55m

YBOX Real Estate (TASE: YBOX) has announced the sale of a penthouse in the Gat Rimon project on Tel Aviv’s Park HaMesila (Railway Park). The company said that the buyer is a French businessman who immigrated to Israel recently. The 550 square meter penthouse reflects a price of NIS 100,000 per square meter.

The penthouse is in the YBOX Art project, which encompasses two 40-floor mixed purpose towers including a hotel, office space, art galleries, and leisure facilities as well as apartments. The project has been planned by architect Moshe Tzur and designed by the Italian architect Piero Lissoni.

In another major Tel Aviv real estate deal, a 314 square meter penthouse with a swimming pool on Shprinzak Street in Sarona has been sold for NIS 32 million. The apartment is part of a TAMA 38 earthquake reinforcement urban project on a six-floor building and the price also reflects about NIS 100,000 per square meter.

The project was undertaken by developer Yitzhaki Hasson and Adv. Dan Halpert, who represented the buyer, a tech businessman, said, "This is an exceptional deal in the Tel Aviv landscape in recent years. We conducted serious and intensive negotiations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

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